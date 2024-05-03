Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of ONE Gas worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

OGS stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

