Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

EGP opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

