Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of ALLETE worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ALLETE by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of ALE opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

