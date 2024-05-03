Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $10.19 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

