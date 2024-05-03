Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $9.40 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 38.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

