Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 166.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.39. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

