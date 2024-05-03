Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,721 shares of company stock worth $4,521,875 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

