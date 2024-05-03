Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $9.20 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $307.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $335.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.37.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.