Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 135 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Morningstar worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 63.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $290.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total value of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,460. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

