Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,177 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

