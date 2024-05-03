Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 379 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

