Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,813 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,291,000 after buying an additional 122,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

