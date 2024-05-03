Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 591 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.89. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.