Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,243 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 970,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

