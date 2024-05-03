Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.82.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

