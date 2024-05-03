Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.