Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 929,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 44.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $44.67 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

