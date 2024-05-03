Reviewing Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxus Acquisition and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 3 9 0 2.75

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $58.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% BellRing Brands 9.52% -56.67% 26.13%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -19.05 BellRing Brands $1.67 billion 4.49 $165.50 million $1.24 46.11

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Oxus Acquisition on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.