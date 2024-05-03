Reviewing PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) & TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and PainReform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $233.66 million 10.86 $12.67 million $0.02 821.41 PainReform N/A N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PainReform.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TG Therapeutics and PainReform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A

TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and PainReform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics 5.42% 12.89% 4.70% PainReform N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats PainReform on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

