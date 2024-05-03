Reviewing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IGS Capital Group and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Savers Value Village’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $810,000.00 34.00 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Savers Value Village $1.50 billion 1.80 $53.12 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group 1.07% 0.24% 0.19% Savers Value Village 3.54% 14.98% 1.32%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats IGS Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGS Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

