Reviewing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Webuy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion 1.80 $53.12 million N/A N/A Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Webuy Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 3.54% 14.98% 1.32% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Savers Value Village and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Webuy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Savers Value Village and Webuy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Webuy Global on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

