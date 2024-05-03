Robert B. Anderson Purchases 19,289 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 19,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.95 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

