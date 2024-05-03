Robert W. Baird Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.