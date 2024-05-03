Robert W. Baird Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $330.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

