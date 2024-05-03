Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

