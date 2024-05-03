Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.3 %

SMCI opened at $762.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $114.32 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

