Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

