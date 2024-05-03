Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

