Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $52.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

