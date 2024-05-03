Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1319071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Insiders own 56.96% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 17.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

