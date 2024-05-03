Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,775 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 262,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 159,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.