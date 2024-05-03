Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,493 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.95. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

