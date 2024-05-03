Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.