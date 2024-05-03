Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 431,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

