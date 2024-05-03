Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.15 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 126,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

