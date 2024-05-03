Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.12 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,667,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

