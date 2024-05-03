Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of DaVita worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DaVita by 21.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DaVita by 175.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 86.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 242.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $142.21 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $143.23. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

