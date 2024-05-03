Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $512.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.37 and a 200-day moving average of $422.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

