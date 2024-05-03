Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 16,573 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,042,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,944,138.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HQL opened at $13.48 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.