Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

