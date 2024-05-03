Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

