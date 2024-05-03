Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.28, but opened at $96.86. Selective Insurance Group shares last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 34,514 shares trading hands.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.