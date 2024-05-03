Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.28, but opened at $96.86. Selective Insurance Group shares last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 34,514 shares trading hands.
The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group
In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 6.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
