Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 168 ($2.11) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 146.80 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £707.30 million, a PE ratio of 2,448.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($578,601.44). 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.