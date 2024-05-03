Sharat Sharan Sells 21,465 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ON24 Stock Performance
NYSE ONTF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.49.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- What are earnings reports?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.