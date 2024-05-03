Sharat Sharan Sells 21,465 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.