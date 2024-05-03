Share Buyback Program Approved by Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Tidewater Stock Up 2.7 %

Tidewater stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $101.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

