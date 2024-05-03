Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Loungers Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.89. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.22).
About Loungers
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.