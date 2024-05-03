Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Loungers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.89. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.22).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

