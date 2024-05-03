Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Rises By 5.1%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE APAM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

