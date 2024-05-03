Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rises By 5.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $336.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

