Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 5.9 %

HAIN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.