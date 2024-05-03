Signaturefd LLC Has $41,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $512.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.37 and a 200 day moving average of $422.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.